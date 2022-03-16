Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) Has Fallen -16.38%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) has seen 1.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $179.88M, closed the last trade at $2.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.58 on the day or -16.38% during that session. The DTIL stock price is -385.81% off its 52-week high price of $14.38 and -18.58% below the 52-week low of $3.51. The 3-month trading volume is 523.53K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.47.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) trade information

Sporting -16.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the DTIL stock price touched $2.96 or saw a rise of 30.68%. Year-to-date, Precision BioSciences Inc. shares have moved -60.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) have changed -35.93%.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Precision BioSciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -75.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 69.38%, compared to 2.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -6.80% and -72.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 388.00%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.75 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $8.85 million and $16.35 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -12.40% for the current quarter and -55.80% for the next.

DTIL Dividends

Precision BioSciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.90% with a share float percentage of 55.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Precision BioSciences Inc. having a total of 200 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 4.27 million shares worth more than $49.26 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Capital World Investors held 7.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.18 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.28 million and represent 6.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.03% shares in the company for having 4.27 million shares of worth $49.26 million while later fund manager owns 1.49 million shares of worth $17.15 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.45% of company’s outstanding stock.