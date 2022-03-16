People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.86B, closed the recent trade at $21.08 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 2.23% during that session. The PBCT stock price is -2.47% off its 52-week high price of $21.60 and 27.99% above the 52-week low of $15.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.75 million shares.

People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) trade information

Sporting 2.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the PBCT stock price touched $21.08 or saw a rise of 0.66%. Year-to-date, People’s United Financial Inc. shares have moved 15.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have changed -1.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.47% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.80. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -17.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.35% from the levels at last check today.

People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that People’s United Financial Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 31.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -16.22%, compared to -12.50% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $420.78 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $411.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 186.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.74%.

PBCT Dividends

People’s United Financial Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 20 and April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.73 at a share yield of 3.54%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.47%.

People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.03% with a share float percentage of 75.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with People’s United Financial Inc. having a total of 683 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 49.9 million shares worth more than $889.28 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, State Street Corporation held 11.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 47.46 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $845.74 million and represent 11.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.13% shares in the company for having 17.68 million shares of worth $301.27 million while later fund manager owns 12.14 million shares of worth $212.04 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.