Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) Surprises Wall Street With -11.24% Stock Price Loss

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) has a beta value of 2.34 and has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.13M, closed the last trade at $0.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -11.24% during that session. The PEI stock price is -362.67% off its 52-week high price of $3.47 and 6.67% above the 52-week low of $0.70. The 3-month trading volume is 617.40K shares.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) trade information

Sporting -11.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the PEI stock price touched $0.75 or saw a rise of 20.21%. Year-to-date, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares have moved -26.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) have changed -20.21%.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 750.00%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $68 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $66.62 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2020.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -615.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.00%.

PEI Dividends

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.48% with a share float percentage of 14.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.59 million shares worth more than $2.65 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lido Advisors, Llc, with the holding of over 1.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.33 million and represent 1.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.99% shares in the company for having 1.59 million shares of worth $1.63 million while later fund manager owns 0.92 million shares of worth $0.94 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.15% of company’s outstanding stock.