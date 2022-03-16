Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) Shares Are Up 74.74% YTD

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) has a beta value of 3.27 and has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $743.90M, closed the last trade at $7.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -2.31% during that session. The OBE stock price is -25.0% off its 52-week high price of $9.00 and 84.03% above the 52-week low of $1.15. The 3-month trading volume is 465.40K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) trade information

Sporting -2.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the OBE stock price touched $7.20 or saw a rise of 14.59%. Year-to-date, Obsidian Energy Ltd. shares have moved 74.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) have changed -2.96%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.70, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.43 while the price target rests at a high of $11.34. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -57.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.19% from current levels.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 161.54% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 150.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.30%.

OBE Dividends

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.