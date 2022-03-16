New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.85B, closed the last trade at $28.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -1.12% during that session. The NFE stock price is -101.63% off its 52-week high price of $57.00 and 32.19% above the 52-week low of $19.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 913.86K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.82.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) trade information

Sporting -1.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the NFE stock price touched $28.27 or saw a rise of 17.53%. Year-to-date, New Fortress Energy Inc. shares have moved 17.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) have changed 22.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $48.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $29.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -112.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.58% from current levels.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that New Fortress Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 94.44%, compared to 32.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 156.50%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $446.21 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $464.88 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $145.7 million and $162.46 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 206.30% for the current quarter and 186.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.90% over the past 5 years.

NFE Dividends

New Fortress Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 1.41%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.29% with a share float percentage of 102.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Fortress Energy Inc. having a total of 168 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Great Mountain Partners LLC with over 33.46 million shares worth more than $928.51 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Great Mountain Partners LLC held 16.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fortress Investment Group LLC, with the holding of over 13.4 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $371.83 million and represent 6.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Smallcap World Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.13% shares in the company for having 2.35 million shares of worth $65.13 million while later fund manager owns 2.34 million shares of worth $64.94 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.13% of company’s outstanding stock.