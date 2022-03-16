Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Shares Are Down -4.44% So Far This Year

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 1.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.82B, closed the recent trade at $74.27 per share which meant it gained $2.65 on the day or 3.70% during that session. The MCHP stock price is -21.18% off its 52-week high price of $90.00 and 13.48% above the 52-week low of $64.26. The 3-month trading volume is 4.96 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.17.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) trade information

Sporting 3.70% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the MCHP stock price touched $74.27 or saw a rise of 0.47%. Year-to-date, Microchip Technology Incorporated shares have moved -17.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) have changed 0.41%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $96.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.84% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $70.00 while the price target rests at a high of $125.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -68.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.75% from the levels at last check today.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Microchip Technology Incorporated shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.67%, compared to 36.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 44.40% and 30.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.00%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.75 billion for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.78 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 16.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.50%.

MCHP Dividends

Microchip Technology Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.01 at a share yield of 1.41%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.01% with a share float percentage of 92.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Microchip Technology Incorporated having a total of 1,396 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 63.73 million shares worth more than $5.55 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 42.99 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.74 billion and represent 7.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.67% shares in the company for having 20.43 million shares of worth $1.57 billion while later fund manager owns 15.49 million shares of worth $1.19 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.79% of company’s outstanding stock.