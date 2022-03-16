Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 0.19% Stock Price Incline

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.59B, closed the recent trade at $23.69 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.19% during that session. The KIM stock price is -8.15% off its 52-week high price of $25.62 and 24.48% above the 52-week low of $17.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.49 million shares.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) trade information

Sporting 0.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the KIM stock price touched $23.69 or saw a rise of 2.15%. Year-to-date, Kimco Realty Corporation shares have moved -4.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) have changed -1.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.77% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -26.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.13% from the levels at last check today.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kimco Realty Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.42%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -64.40% and -43.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.50%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $388.54 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $399.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $266.32 million and $262.74 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 45.90% for the current quarter and 52.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -28.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.60%.

KIM Dividends

Kimco Realty Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.68 at a share yield of 2.88%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.90%.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.10% with a share float percentage of 95.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kimco Realty Corporation having a total of 704 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 96.47 million shares worth more than $2.0 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 52.51 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.09 billion and represent 8.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.46% shares in the company for having 27.47 million shares of worth $620.84 million while later fund manager owns 17.32 million shares of worth $359.48 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.81% of company’s outstanding stock.