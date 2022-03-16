Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) has a beta value of 3.08 and has seen 39.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.87M, closed the last trade at $1.75 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 25.90% during that session. The KAVL stock price is -1751.43% off its 52-week high price of $32.40 and 70.29% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.45 million shares.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) trade information

Sporting 25.90% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the KAVL stock price touched $1.75 or saw a rise of 25.21%. Year-to-date, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. shares have moved 134.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) have changed -21.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -61.20% over the past 6 months.

KAVL Dividends

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.94% with a share float percentage of 2.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 71670.0 shares worth more than $53415.0. As of Dec 30, 2021, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 52628.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39223.0 and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 31106.0 shares of worth $37016.0 while later fund manager owns 25070.0 shares of worth $18684.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.