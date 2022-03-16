Investors In Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) Will Start Making Money Again

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) has seen 0.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.43M, closed the recent trade at $1.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.56 on the day or -33.14% during that session. The TLIS stock price is -1484.07% off its 52-week high price of $17.90 and -40.71% below the 52-week low of $1.59. The 3-month trading volume is 121.54K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.28.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) trade information

Sporting -33.14% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the TLIS stock price touched $1.13 or saw a rise of 40.84%. Year-to-date, Talis Biomedical Corporation shares have moved -57.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) have changed -13.78%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -165.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -165.49% from the levels at last check today.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Talis Biomedical Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -77.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 52.00%, compared to 1.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 93.90% and 73.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -25.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $858k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $233k and $7 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 268.20% for the current quarter and -57.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -445.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 47.30%.

TLIS Dividends

Talis Biomedical Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on March 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.28% with a share float percentage of 68.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Talis Biomedical Corporation having a total of 81 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 7.62 million shares worth more than $30.58 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 29.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC, with the holding of over 4.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.71 million and represent 18.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Meridian Growth Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.60% shares in the company for having 0.95 million shares of worth $5.06 million while later fund manager owns 0.63 million shares of worth $2.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.