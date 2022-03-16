Investor Confidence Is Shaken After DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Share Prices Gained By $0.55

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.43B, closed the last trade at $21.11 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 2.68% during that session. The DV stock price is -129.37% off its 52-week high price of $48.42 and 5.5% above the 52-week low of $19.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 909.65K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) trade information

Sporting 2.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the DV stock price touched $21.11 or saw a rise of 14.5%. Year-to-date, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. shares have moved -36.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) have changed -21.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $42.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -98.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -32.64% from current levels.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50.00%, compared to 2.60% for the industry.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100.75 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $89.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 38.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.70%.

DV Dividends

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.31% with a share float percentage of 93.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. having a total of 117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Providence Equity Partners LLC with over 91.6 million shares worth more than $3.13 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Providence Equity Partners LLC held 57.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC, with the holding of over 13.84 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $472.86 million and represent 8.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.61% shares in the company for having 2.56 million shares of worth $101.19 million while later fund manager owns 1.02 million shares of worth $40.43 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.64% of company’s outstanding stock.