Investor Confidence Dwindles After Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) Shares Gain By About 0.91

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) has a beta value of 2.46 and has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $495.58M, closed the recent trade at $13.88 per share which meant it gained $0.91 on the day or 7.02% during that session. The ACET stock price is -33.21% off its 52-week high price of $18.49 and 54.97% above the 52-week low of $6.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 277.62K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.44.

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) trade information

Sporting 7.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the ACET stock price touched $13.88 or saw a rise of 3.74%. Year-to-date, Adicet Bio Inc. shares have moved -25.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) have changed -17.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.93% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -152.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -80.12% from the levels at last check today.

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Adicet Bio Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 79.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.00%, compared to 1.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4.30% and 31.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -58.70%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.12 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $870k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 70.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.10%.

ACET Dividends

Adicet Bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.95% with a share float percentage of 68.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adicet Bio Inc. having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 7.23 million shares worth more than $56.71 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 22.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Avidity Partners Management, LP, with the holding of over 2.42 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.97 million and represent 7.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.37% shares in the company for having 0.76 million shares of worth $5.94 million while later fund manager owns 0.49 million shares of worth $4.2 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.53% of company’s outstanding stock.