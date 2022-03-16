Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2022

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.98B, closed the last trade at $12.82 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 3.05% during that session. The IAS stock price is -131.51% off its 52-week high price of $29.68 and 3.04% above the 52-week low of $12.43. The 3-month trading volume is 597.24K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) trade information

Sporting 3.05% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the IAS stock price touched $12.82 or saw a rise of 22.96%. Year-to-date, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. shares have moved -42.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) have changed -31.99%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $33.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -157.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -56.01% from current levels.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -41.70% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.00%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $85.85 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $97.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

IAS Dividends

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.56% with a share float percentage of 96.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. having a total of 115 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc with over 94.38 million shares worth more than $2.1 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc held 61.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc., with the holding of over 22.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $504.67 million and represent 14.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.60% shares in the company for having 0.93 million shares of worth $20.89 million while later fund manager owns 0.76 million shares of worth $18.55 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.49% of company’s outstanding stock.