How Is The Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $136.07M, closed the last trade at $1.54 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 17.56% during that session. The SNCR stock price is -207.14% off its 52-week high price of $4.73 and 25.97% above the 52-week low of $1.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 619.65K shares.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) trade information

Sporting 17.56% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the SNCR stock price touched $1.54 or saw a rise of 0.65%. Year-to-date, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares have moved -36.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) have changed -23.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $8.60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -458.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.6% from current levels.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 140.00%, compared to 2.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 105.30% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $72.31 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $71.56 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $69.38 million and $65.5 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.20% for the current quarter and 9.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 65.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

SNCR Dividends

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.72% with a share float percentage of 57.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Synchronoss Technologies Inc. having a total of 97 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are B. Riley Financial, Inc. with over 13.83 million shares worth more than $33.18 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, B. Riley Financial, Inc. held 32.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cannell Capital LLC, with the holding of over 6.21 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.91 million and represent 14.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are 180 Degree Capital Corp and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.83% shares in the company for having 3.77 million shares of worth $9.04 million while later fund manager owns 3.34 million shares of worth $8.03 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 7.83% of company’s outstanding stock.