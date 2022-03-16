How Is Carnival Corporation & plc. (NYSE: CCL) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) has a beta value of 2.11 and has seen 15.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.31B, closed the recent trade at $18.85 per share which meant it gained $0.81 on the day or 4.52% during that session. The CCL stock price is -67.21% off its 52-week high price of $31.52 and 20.74% above the 52-week low of $14.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 47.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 41.11 million shares.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Sporting 4.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the CCL stock price touched $18.85 or saw a rise of 0.11%. Year-to-date, Carnival Corporation & plc shares have moved -10.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) have changed -18.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 76.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.56.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Carnival Corporation & plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 90.37%, compared to 25.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 807.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.29 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.3 billion for the next quarter concluding in May 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 35.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.95%.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 05 and April 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.54% with a share float percentage of 58.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carnival Corporation & plc having a total of 1,020 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 86.21 million shares worth more than $2.16 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Public Investment Fund, with the holding of over 50.83 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.27 billion and represent 5.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.40% shares in the company for having 23.35 million shares of worth $584.09 million while later fund manager owns 18.68 million shares of worth $467.24 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.92% of company’s outstanding stock.