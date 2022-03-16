Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) has seen 4.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.19M, closed the last trade at $0.21 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 5.11% during that session. The GHSI stock price is -1361.9% off its 52-week high price of $3.07 and 23.81% above the 52-week low of $0.16. The 3-month trading volume is 5.45 million shares.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) trade information

Sporting 5.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the GHSI stock price touched $0.21 or saw a rise of 17.97%. Year-to-date, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. shares have moved -66.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) have changed -61.49%.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -82.61% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.40% over the past 5 years.

GHSI Dividends

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 24 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.32% with a share float percentage of 12.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Guardion Health Sciences Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.07 million shares worth more than $1.36 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.58 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.74 million and represent 2.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.22% shares in the company for having 0.79 million shares of worth $1.0 million while later fund manager owns 0.27 million shares of worth $0.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.12% of company’s outstanding stock.