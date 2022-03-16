GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) Has A Promising Outlook For 2022

GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 1.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.71B, closed the recent trade at $9.82 per share which meant it gained $0.54 on the day or 5.82% during that session. The GSKY stock price is -28.62% off its 52-week high price of $12.63 and 45.72% above the 52-week low of $5.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.67 million shares.

GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) trade information

Sporting 5.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the GSKY stock price touched $9.82 or saw a rise of 1.11%. Year-to-date, GreenSky Inc. shares have moved -18.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) have changed -13.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.12.

GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GreenSky Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 157.89%, compared to 16.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -18.20% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $134.83 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $134.32 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $128.81 million and $131.5 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.70% for the current quarter and 2.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 278.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.00%.

GSKY Dividends

GreenSky Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.41% with a share float percentage of 82.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GreenSky Inc. having a total of 183 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. with over 7.58 million shares worth more than $84.79 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. held 8.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.23 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.67 million and represent 6.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.15% shares in the company for having 1.98 million shares of worth $22.19 million while later fund manager owns 1.78 million shares of worth $19.85 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.93% of company’s outstanding stock.