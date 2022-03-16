Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $639.27M, closed the last trade at $15.73 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 2.28% during that session. The FULC stock price is -110.43% off its 52-week high price of $33.10 and 56.45% above the 52-week low of $6.85. The 3-month trading volume is 424.97K shares.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) trade information

Sporting 2.28% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the FULC stock price touched $15.73 or saw a rise of 6.26%. Year-to-date, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -11.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) have changed 45.65%.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.10%, compared to 2.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -3.10% and -14.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 90.20%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.68 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 18.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.40%.

FULC Dividends

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.44% with a share float percentage of 96.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 153 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.04 million shares worth more than $170.52 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TRV GP III, LLC, with the holding of over 4.96 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $139.98 million and represent 12.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 1.14 million shares of worth $25.35 million while later fund manager owns 1.14 million shares of worth $25.18 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.80% of company’s outstanding stock.