Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2022

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $104.84M, closed the last trade at $1.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -6.86% during that session. The FLGC stock price is -1215.95% off its 52-week high price of $21.45 and 19.63% above the 52-week low of $1.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.19 million shares.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) trade information

Sporting -6.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the FLGC stock price touched $1.63 or saw a rise of 12.37%. Year-to-date, Flora Growth Corp. shares have moved -8.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) have changed -6.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -605.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -329.45% from current levels.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -72.83% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.50% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.7 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

FLGC Dividends

Flora Growth Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.94% with a share float percentage of 2.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Flora Growth Corp. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with over 0.89 million shares worth more than $5.04 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. held 1.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vident Investment Advisory, LLC, with the holding of over 49518.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.28 million and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.69% shares in the company for having 0.89 million shares of worth $3.85 million while later fund manager owns 20412.0 shares of worth $88179.0 as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.