EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) Gained 23.09% In One Month

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) has seen 1.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.06B, closed the last trade at $11.57 per share which meant it gained $0.48 on the day or 4.33% during that session. The EVGO stock price is -69.32% off its 52-week high price of $19.59 and 39.5% above the 52-week low of $7.00. The 3-month trading volume is 3.43 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that EVgo Inc. (EVGO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) trade information

Sporting 4.33% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the EVGO stock price touched $11.57 or saw a rise of 9.4%. Year-to-date, EVgo Inc. shares have moved 16.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) have changed 23.09%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -81.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.21% from current levels.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 44.81% over the past 6 months.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.13 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

EVGO Dividends

EVgo Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.62% with a share float percentage of 42.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EVgo Inc. having a total of 155 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Pictet Asset Management SA with over 3.99 million shares worth more than $39.68 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Pictet Asset Management SA held 5.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.38 million and represent 3.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.37% shares in the company for having 3.01 million shares of worth $37.66 million while later fund manager owns 1.08 million shares of worth $10.74 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.57% of company’s outstanding stock.