Euronav NV (EURN) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has seen 0.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.14B, closed the recent trade at $10.87 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 2.66% during that session. The EURN stock price is -11.87% off its 52-week high price of $12.16 and 30.54% above the 52-week low of $7.55. The 3-month trading volume is 1.49 million shares.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) trade information

Sporting 2.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the EURN stock price touched $10.87 or saw a rise of 6.13%. Year-to-date, Euronav NV shares have moved 19.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have changed 4.75%.

Euronav NV (EURN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Euronav NV shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 25.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 114.86%, compared to 16.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -290.90% and 65.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -58.40%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $92.73 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $184.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $225.12 million and $138.44 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -58.80% for the current quarter and 33.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -160.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -13.00%.

EURN Dividends

Euronav NV is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 1.13%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.23% with a share float percentage of 43.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Euronav NV having a total of 190 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are M&G Investment Management Ltd with over 10.58 million shares worth more than $103.28 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, M&G Investment Management Ltd held 4.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.41 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.52 million and represent 2.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.57% shares in the company for having 3.45 million shares of worth $36.36 million while later fund manager owns 2.64 million shares of worth $22.82 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.20% of company’s outstanding stock.