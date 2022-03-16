Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) investors to reap big returns again

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 0.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.13B, closed the recent trade at $21.77 per share which meant it gained $0.48 on the day or 2.25% during that session. The DBX stock price is -51.58% off its 52-week high price of $33.00 and 8.59% above the 52-week low of $19.90. The 3-month trading volume is 3.94 million shares.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) trade information

Sporting 2.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the DBX stock price touched $21.77 or saw a fall of -0.74%. Year-to-date, Dropbox Inc. shares have moved -13.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) have changed -13.60%.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dropbox Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.14%, compared to 1.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.90%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $559.83 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $568.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $505.18 million and $523.93 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.80% for the current quarter and 8.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 266.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.80%.

DBX Dividends

Dropbox Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 04 and May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.90% with a share float percentage of 84.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dropbox Inc. having a total of 697 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.22 million shares worth more than $766.14 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 19.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $478.93 million and represent 6.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.01% shares in the company for having 9.0 million shares of worth $221.55 million while later fund manager owns 8.37 million shares of worth $205.31 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.80% of company’s outstanding stock.