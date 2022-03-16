DLocal Limited (DLO) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) has seen 2.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.57B, closed the last trade at $25.83 per share which meant it gained $2.53 on the day or 10.86% during that session. The DLO stock price is -184.28% off its 52-week high price of $73.43 and 10.41% above the 52-week low of $23.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.29 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DLocal Limited (DLO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) trade information

Sporting 10.86% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the DLO stock price touched $25.83 or saw a rise of 8.57%. Year-to-date, DLocal Limited shares have moved -27.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) have changed -20.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31.00 while the price target rests at a high of $62.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -140.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -20.02% from current levels.

DLocal Limited (DLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DLocal Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 56.00%, compared to 11.20% for the industry.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $70.14 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $78.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

DLO Dividends

DLocal Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.94% with a share float percentage of 87.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DLocal Limited having a total of 161 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Atlantic, L.P. with over 62.4 million shares worth more than $3.4 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, General Atlantic, L.P. held 43.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 5.83 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $318.34 million and represent 4.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are PGIM Jennison Global Opportunities Fd and PGIM Jennison International Opportunities Fd. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.16% shares in the company for having 1.68 million shares of worth $81.32 million while later fund manager owns 1.66 million shares of worth $80.36 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.15% of company’s outstanding stock.