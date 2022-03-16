Could Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.57B, closed the last trade at $26.67 per share which meant it gained $1.03 on the day or 4.02% during that session. The RCII stock price is -154.07% off its 52-week high price of $67.76 and 14.89% above the 52-week low of $22.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 990.87K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.6.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) trade information

Sporting 4.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the RCII stock price touched $26.67 or saw a rise of 10.5%. Year-to-date, Rent-A-Center Inc. shares have moved -44.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) have changed -31.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33.00 while the price target rests at a high of $72.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -169.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -23.73% from current levels.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rent-A-Center Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.82%, compared to -2.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 55.30% and 18.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 63.90%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.2 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.22 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $716.49 million and $957.67 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 67.40% for the current quarter and 27.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -45.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.30%.

RCII Dividends

Rent-A-Center Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.36 at a share yield of 5.10%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.33% with a share float percentage of 84.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rent-A-Center Inc. having a total of 348 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.69 million shares worth more than $465.61 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 16.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $337.97 million and represent 11.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.18% shares in the company for having 4.24 million shares of worth $203.59 million while later fund manager owns 1.85 million shares of worth $88.92 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.14% of company’s outstanding stock.