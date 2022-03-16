Could BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has a beta value of 2.35 and has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.80B, closed the recent trade at $14.86 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -1.98% during that session. The BCRX stock price is -34.52% off its 52-week high price of $19.99 and 37.89% above the 52-week low of $9.23. The 3-month trading volume is 3.94 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) trade information

Sporting -1.98% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the BCRX stock price touched $14.86 or saw a rise of 18.31%. Year-to-date, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 9.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have changed -14.78%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.21% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -101.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.67% from the levels at last check today.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.99%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.80% and 13.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 784.90%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $47.96 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $47.99 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $4.02 million and $8.89 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1,094.20% for the current quarter and 439.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 6.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.40%.

BCRX Dividends

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.22% with a share float percentage of 59.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 284 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.33 million shares worth more than $220.3 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 8.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 12.71 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $182.65 million and represent 7.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 5.07 million shares of worth $72.87 million while later fund manager owns 4.13 million shares of worth $61.6 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.