Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) has seen 1.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.98B, closed the recent trade at $54.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -0.28% during that session. The CTVA stock price is -1.11% off its 52-week high price of $55.44 and 25.95% above the 52-week low of $40.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Corteva Inc. (CTVA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) trade information

Sporting -0.28% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the CTVA stock price touched $54.83 or saw a rise of 2.19%. Year-to-date, Corteva Inc. shares have moved 16.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) have changed 7.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.71.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Corteva Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 30.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.28%, compared to -2.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 125.00% and 16.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.90%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.46 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.43 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $3.21 billion and $4.18 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.70% for the current quarter and 5.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 149.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.39%.

CTVA Dividends

Corteva Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 01 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.56 at a share yield of 1.02%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.54% with a share float percentage of 80.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Corteva Inc. having a total of 1,380 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 79.8 million shares worth more than $3.36 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 58.57 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.46 billion and represent 8.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 20.73 million shares of worth $872.41 million while later fund manager owns 16.58 million shares of worth $697.5 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.27% of company’s outstanding stock.