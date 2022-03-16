Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.75B, closed the recent trade at $51.90 per share which meant it gained $0.61 on the day or 1.18% during that session. The CEG stock price is -9.0% off its 52-week high price of $56.57 and 26.78% above the 52-week low of $38.00. The 3-month trading volume is 3.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.6.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) trade information

Sporting 1.18% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the CEG stock price touched $51.90 or saw a rise of 0.8%. Year-to-date, Constellation Energy Corporation shares have moved 22.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) have changed 6.65%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $57.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.07% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $46.00 while the price target rests at a high of $65.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -25.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.37% from the levels at last check today.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) estimates and forecasts

Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.62 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.13 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

CEG Dividends

Constellation Energy Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.56 at a share yield of 1.10%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.10% with a share float percentage of 43.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Constellation Energy Corporation having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company.