Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) Slumps 6.35%, A Gain For Bears

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has a beta value of 2.16 and has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $291.89M, closed the last trade at $34.34 per share which meant it gained $2.05 on the day or 6.35% during that session. The CTRN stock price is -224.52% off its 52-week high price of $111.44 and 8.5% above the 52-week low of $31.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 424.55K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.35.

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) trade information

Sporting 6.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the CTRN stock price touched $34.34 or saw a rise of 7.44%. Year-to-date, Citi Trends Inc. shares have moved -63.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) have changed -21.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $85.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $115.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -234.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.48% from current levels.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Citi Trends Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 186.55%, compared to 1.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25.40% and -27.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $261.06 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $254.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 64.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.00%.

CTRN Dividends

Citi Trends Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.54% with a share float percentage of 111.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Citi Trends Inc. having a total of 216 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Victory Capital Management Inc. with over 0.69 million shares worth more than $50.4 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Victory Capital Management Inc. held 8.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 0.65 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.62 million and represent 7.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.06% shares in the company for having 0.52 million shares of worth $39.88 million while later fund manager owns 0.3 million shares of worth $23.08 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.51% of company’s outstanding stock.