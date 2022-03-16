Cerner Corporation (CERN): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 0.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.46B, closed the recent trade at $93.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -0.07% during that session. The CERN stock price is -0.2% off its 52-week high price of $93.72 and 26.14% above the 52-week low of $69.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.96 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cerner Corporation (CERN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.88.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) trade information

Sporting -0.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the CERN stock price touched $93.53 or saw a rise of 0.2%. Year-to-date, Cerner Corporation shares have moved 0.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) have changed 1.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $93.14, which means that the shares’ value could drop -0.42% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $85.00 while the price target rests at a high of $95.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.12% from the levels at last check today.

Cerner Corporation (CERN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cerner Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 26.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.55%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 12.80% and 15.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.30%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.49 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.48 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.4 billion and $1.39 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.60% for the current quarter and 6.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -26.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.52%.

CERN Dividends

Cerner Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 08 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.08 at a share yield of 1.15%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.46% with a share float percentage of 89.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cerner Corporation having a total of 1,127 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.64 million shares worth more than $2.23 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 26.15 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.84 billion and represent 8.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.00% shares in the company for having 8.84 million shares of worth $656.75 million while later fund manager owns 8.35 million shares of worth $588.95 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.