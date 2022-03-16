Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 4.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $337.01M, closed the last trade at $1.29 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 5.74% during that session. The CENN stock price is -1086.05% off its 52-week high price of $15.30 and 18.6% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.97 million shares.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Sporting 5.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the CENN stock price touched $1.29 or saw a rise of 9.79%. Year-to-date, Cenntro Electric Group Limited shares have moved -75.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) have changed -9.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.65.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -85.54% over the past 6 months.

CENN Dividends

Cenntro Electric Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.28% with a share float percentage of 0.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cenntro Electric Group Limited having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company.