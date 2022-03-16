Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Gain 6.25%, Marking Win By Bears

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.37B, closed the last trade at $45.04 per share which meant it gained $2.65 on the day or 6.25% during that session. The CELH stock price is -144.72% off its 52-week high price of $110.22 and 12.41% above the 52-week low of $39.45. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Sporting 6.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the CELH stock price touched $45.04 or saw a rise of 11.51%. Year-to-date, Celsius Holdings Inc. shares have moved -39.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have changed -20.77%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $91.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $115.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -155.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.01% from current levels.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Celsius Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 460.00%, compared to 9.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 400.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 129.20%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $89.65 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $104.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $35.66 million and $50.03 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 151.40% for the current quarter and 108.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -26.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 62.31%.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 48.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.74% with a share float percentage of 90.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Celsius Holdings Inc. having a total of 354 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.23 million shares worth more than $561.27 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 10.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.15 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $373.88 million and represent 7.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.48% shares in the company for having 2.56 million shares of worth $247.06 million while later fund manager owns 1.25 million shares of worth $120.8 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.19% of company’s outstanding stock.