Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected To Rise 41.63% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has a beta value of 2.42 and has seen 4.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.84B, closed the last trade at $120.44 per share which meant it gained $14.96 on the day or 14.18% during that session. The CVNA stock price is -212.88% off its 52-week high price of $376.83 and 18.88% above the 52-week low of $97.70. The 3-month trading volume is 3.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Carvana Co. (CVNA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.8.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Sporting 14.18% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the CVNA stock price touched $120.44 or saw a rise of 1.96%. Year-to-date, Carvana Co. shares have moved -48.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have changed -14.79%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $206.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $115.00 while the price target rests at a high of $360.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -198.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.52% from current levels.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -63.40% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 125.20%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.51 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.44 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.83 billion and $1.95 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 92.30% for the current quarter and 76.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.20% over the past 5 years.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 117.80% with a share float percentage of 121.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carvana Co. having a total of 607 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 13.09 million shares worth more than $3.95 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 15.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 7.72 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.33 billion and represent 9.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.08% shares in the company for having 4.35 million shares of worth $1.31 billion while later fund manager owns 2.39 million shares of worth $720.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.79% of company’s outstanding stock.