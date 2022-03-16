Can Exicure Inc. (XCUR) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 9.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.18M, closed the last trade at $0.22 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 4.78% during that session. The XCUR stock price is -1118.18% off its 52-week high price of $2.68 and 36.36% above the 52-week low of $0.14. The 3-month trading volume is 11.73 million shares.

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) trade information

Sporting 4.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the XCUR stock price touched $0.22 or saw a rise of 10.2%. Year-to-date, Exicure Inc. shares have moved 7.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) have changed 24.68%.

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -83.79% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -88.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.25 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $140k and $1.64 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1,507.10% for the current quarter and 52.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.30% over the past 5 years.

XCUR Dividends

Exicure Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.94% with a share float percentage of 61.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Exicure Inc. having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 8.6 million shares worth more than $1.74 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Armistice Capital, LLC held 19.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited, with the holding of over 7.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.48 million and represent 16.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.70% shares in the company for having 1.64 million shares of worth $1.97 million while later fund manager owns 1.0 million shares of worth $1.19 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.24% of company’s outstanding stock.