Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.04B, closed the recent trade at $23.73 per share which meant it gained $1.91 on the day or 8.73% during that session. The ELY stock price is -59.08% off its 52-week high price of $37.75 and 13.82% above the 52-week low of $20.45. The 3-month trading volume is 1.88 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Callaway Golf Company (ELY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) trade information

Sporting 8.73% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the ELY stock price touched $23.73 or saw a rise of 0.29%. Year-to-date, Callaway Golf Company shares have moved -20.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) have changed -4.80%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.18% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -152.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.35% from the levels at last check today.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Callaway Golf Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.38%, compared to 3.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.20% and -54.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 96.60%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $702.52 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $929.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $374.63 million and $561.55 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 87.50% for the current quarter and 65.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 235.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.80%.

ELY Dividends

Callaway Golf Company is expected to release its next earnings report between February 08 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.75% with a share float percentage of 90.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Callaway Golf Company having a total of 430 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Providence Equity Partners LLC with over 24.18 million shares worth more than $667.96 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Providence Equity Partners LLC held 13.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.86 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $355.29 million and represent 6.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.83% shares in the company for having 3.4 million shares of worth $93.89 million while later fund manager owns 3.16 million shares of worth $85.4 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.70% of company’s outstanding stock.