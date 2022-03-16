Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) has seen 3.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.31B, closed the last trade at $2.08 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 6.67% during that session. The BHG stock price is -762.02% off its 52-week high price of $17.93 and 16.83% above the 52-week low of $1.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) trade information

Sporting 6.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the BHG stock price touched $2.08 or saw a rise of 13.69%. Year-to-date, Bright Health Group Inc. shares have moved -39.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) have changed -45.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -188.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.85% from current levels.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bright Health Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -79.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 57.95%, compared to 4.80% for the industry.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.08 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.53 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

BHG Dividends

Bright Health Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.82% with a share float percentage of 69.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bright Health Group Inc. having a total of 135 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 218.21 million shares worth more than $1.78 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, NEA Management Company, LLC held 34.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deer IX & Co. Ltd., with the holding of over 64.65 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $527.52 million and represent 10.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.75% shares in the company for having 4.72 million shares of worth $38.55 million while later fund manager owns 3.92 million shares of worth $31.97 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.62% of company’s outstanding stock.