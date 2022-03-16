Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Investors To Make Money Again

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $409.07M, closed the last trade at $2.99 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 5.65% during that session. The BORR stock price is -36.12% off its 52-week high price of $4.07 and 62.54% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Sporting 5.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the BORR stock price touched $2.99 or saw a rise of 14.57%. Year-to-date, Borr Drilling Limited shares have moved 45.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) have changed 26.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.70 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -33.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.7% from current levels.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 110.56% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -17.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $76.6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $89.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

BORR Dividends

Borr Drilling Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.71% with a share float percentage of 38.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Borr Drilling Limited having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with over 1.15 million shares worth more than $1.93 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd held 0.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Credit Agricole S.A., with the holding of over 0.8 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.34 million and represent 0.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco FTSE RAFI Dev Markets ex US Small Mid. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.19 million while later fund manager owns 41389.0 shares of worth $69401.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.