Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) has seen 28.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $901.50M, closed the last trade at $3.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.57% during that session. The ASTR stock price is -385.67% off its 52-week high price of $16.95 and 17.77% above the 52-week low of $2.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.60 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Sporting -0.57% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the ASTR stock price touched $3.49 or saw a rise of 10.51%. Year-to-date, Astra Space Inc. shares have moved -49.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) have changed 5.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -100.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -14.61% from current levels.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -62.43% over the past 6 months, compared to 1.00% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.17 million for the current quarter.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.19% with a share float percentage of 50.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Astra Space Inc. having a total of 138 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acme, LLC with over 29.45 million shares worth more than $204.09 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Acme, LLC held 14.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canaan Partners X LLC, with the holding of over 16.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $114.27 million and represent 8.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.47% shares in the company for having 4.99 million shares of worth $34.59 million while later fund manager owns 1.7 million shares of worth $11.79 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.84% of company’s outstanding stock.