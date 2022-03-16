AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) has seen 1.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $529.15M, closed the last trade at $5.22 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 11.06% during that session. The APPH stock price is -378.93% off its 52-week high price of $25.00 and 49.81% above the 52-week low of $2.62. The 3-month trading volume is 1.89 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) trade information

Sporting 11.06% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the APPH stock price touched $5.22 or saw a rise of 4.04%. Year-to-date, AppHarvest Inc. shares have moved 34.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) have changed 67.31%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.50 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -72.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.36% from current levels.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -28.00% over the past 6 months.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.3 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

APPH Dividends

AppHarvest Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 27 and January 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.93% with a share float percentage of 58.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AppHarvest Inc. having a total of 207 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Inclusive Capital Partners, LP with over 8.8 million shares worth more than $57.37 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Inclusive Capital Partners, LP held 8.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.68 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.03 million and represent 5.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.74% shares in the company for having 1.75 million shares of worth $11.41 million while later fund manager owns 1.61 million shares of worth $9.71 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.60% of company’s outstanding stock.