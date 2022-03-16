APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) Shares Have Gain 7.50% Over The Past Month

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) has a beta value of 4.36 and has seen 5.02 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.73B, closed the recent trade at $36.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -0.37% during that session. The APA stock price is -12.69% off its 52-week high price of $41.20 and 57.47% above the 52-week low of $15.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.08 million shares.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) trade information

Sporting -0.37% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the APA stock price touched $36.56 or saw a rise of 9.05%. Year-to-date, APA Corporation shares have moved 36.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) have changed 7.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43.48, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.92% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $65.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -77.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.94% from the levels at last check today.

APA Corporation (APA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that APA Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 89.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.90%, compared to 41.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 120.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

APA Dividends

APA Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.50 at a share yield of 1.36%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.98%.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.29% with a share float percentage of 87.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with APA Corporation having a total of 723 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 45.21 million shares worth more than $1.22 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 23.12 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $621.7 million and represent 6.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Oakmark Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.96% shares in the company for having 13.74 million shares of worth $294.53 million while later fund manager owns 10.74 million shares of worth $230.09 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.10% of company’s outstanding stock.