An In-Depth Look At The Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Stock

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) has seen 1.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.74M, closed the last trade at $0.24 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 8.35% during that session. The UK stock price is -1350.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.48 and 12.5% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 321.36K shares.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) trade information

Sporting 8.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the UK stock price touched $0.24 or saw a rise of 43.53%. Year-to-date, Ucommune International Ltd shares have moved -64.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -38.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) have changed -55.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.41.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -75.24% over the past 6 months.

UK Dividends

Ucommune International Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on November 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.73% with a share float percentage of 4.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ucommune International Ltd having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Shen, Neil, Nanpeng with over 2.3 million shares worth more than $2.0 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Shen, Neil, Nanpeng held 2.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.3 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.26 million and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.