Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) has seen 2.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $114.58M, closed the last trade at $4.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.52 on the day or -10.12% during that session. The AGFY stock price is -677.92% off its 52-week high price of $35.94 and -8.66% below the 52-week low of $5.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 743.55K shares.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

Sporting -10.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the AGFY stock price touched $4.62 or saw a rise of 33.33%. Year-to-date, Agrify Corporation shares have moved -49.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) have changed -45.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.87.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Agrify Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -77.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 61.77%, compared to 16.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 71.30% and 12.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 416.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $27.84 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $4.35 million and $7.01 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 539.60% for the current quarter and 343.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -344.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

AGFY Dividends

Agrify Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.27% with a share float percentage of 36.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agrify Corporation having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with over 2.43 million shares worth more than $22.33 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, AdvisorShares Investments, LLC held 9.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 0.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.44 million and represent 3.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 9.52% shares in the company for having 2.36 million shares of worth $21.72 million while later fund manager owns 0.81 million shares of worth $7.44 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.26% of company’s outstanding stock.