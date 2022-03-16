-45.07 Fall Turns Incannex Healthcare Limited (IXHL) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL) has seen 1.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.72B, closed the recent trade at $19.50 per share which meant it lost -$16.0 on the day or -45.07% during that session. The IXHL stock price is -361.54% off its 52-week high price of $90.00 and 46.36% above the 52-week low of $10.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 99800.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 140.73K shares.

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL) trade information

Sporting -45.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the IXHL stock price touched $19.50 or saw a rise of 78.33%. Year-to-date, Incannex Healthcare Limited shares have moved 138.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 176.48%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.32, which means that the shares’ value could drop -1377.27% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.32 while the price target rests at a high of $1.32. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 93.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 93.23% from the levels at last check today.

Incannex Healthcare Limited (IXHL) estimates and forecasts

IXHL Dividends

Incannex Healthcare Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.