Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 1.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.67M, closed the last trade at $5.67 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 8.83% during that session. The YTEN stock price is -201.59% off its 52-week high price of $17.10 and 42.68% above the 52-week low of $3.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 153.06K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.63.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) trade information

Sporting 8.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the YTEN stock price touched $5.67 or saw a rise of 10.0%. Year-to-date, Yield10 Bioscience Inc. shares have moved 15.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) have changed 48.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -340.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -58.73% from current levels.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Yield10 Bioscience Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.18%, compared to -2.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.30% and -6.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -29.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $100k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $195k and $196k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -48.70% for the current quarter and -49.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 53.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 87.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by 0.00%.

YTEN Dividends

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.07% with a share float percentage of 23.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yield10 Bioscience Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 0.34 million shares worth more than $2.05 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, AIGH Capital Management LLC held 7.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cannell (Peter B.) & Company Inc, with the holding of over 0.19 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.13 million and represent 3.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.56% shares in the company for having 75975.0 shares of worth $0.46 million while later fund manager owns 36944.0 shares of worth $0.22 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.76% of company’s outstanding stock.