Yext Inc. (YEXT) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 3.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $761.98M, closed the last trade at $5.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -1.69% during that session. The YEXT stock price is -186.4% off its 52-week high price of $16.64 and 26.68% above the 52-week low of $4.26. The 3-month trading volume is 1.78 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yext Inc. (YEXT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) trade information

Sporting -1.69% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the YEXT stock price touched $5.81 or saw a rise of 7.78%. Year-to-date, Yext Inc. shares have moved -41.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) have changed -29.40%.

Yext Inc. (YEXT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Yext Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.67%, compared to 17.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.20%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $101.29 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $103.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.20% over the past 5 years.

YEXT Dividends

Yext Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 01 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.43% with a share float percentage of 81.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yext Inc. having a total of 236 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 19.18 million shares worth more than $230.7 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.23 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $135.09 million and represent 8.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.67% shares in the company for having 6.06 million shares of worth $60.07 million while later fund manager owns 5.38 million shares of worth $51.99 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.15% of company’s outstanding stock.