Will So-Young International Inc. (SY) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) has seen 1.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $140.14M, closed the last trade at $1.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -13.55% during that session. The SY stock price is -864.18% off its 52-week high price of $12.92 and -15.67% below the 52-week low of $1.55. The 3-month trading volume is 346.25K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that So-Young International Inc. (SY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.16.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

Sporting -13.55% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the SY stock price touched $1.34 or saw a rise of 25.67%. Year-to-date, So-Young International Inc. shares have moved -57.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) have changed -47.04%.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -71.55% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $68.9 million for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -96.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.03%.

SY Dividends

So-Young International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.82% with a share float percentage of 88.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with So-Young International Inc. having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Matrix China Management III, LP with over 15.41 million shares worth more than $49.14 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Matrix China Management III, LP held 17.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Oasis Management Co Ltd., with the holding of over 5.66 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.04 million and represent 6.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.58% shares in the company for having 0.52 million shares of worth $2.05 million while later fund manager owns 0.45 million shares of worth $1.78 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.50% of company’s outstanding stock.