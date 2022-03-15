Why Should You Consider Adding Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) To Your Portfolio?

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $86.36M, closed the last trade at $0.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -11.55% during that session. The AUMN stock price is -56.6% off its 52-week high price of $0.83 and 41.51% above the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 760.08K shares.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) trade information

Sporting -11.55% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the AUMN stock price touched $0.53 or saw a rise of 15.61%. Year-to-date, Golden Minerals Company shares have moved 51.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) have changed 29.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.34.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Golden Minerals Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 9.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 114.29%, compared to 10.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.7 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2019. Year-ago sales stood $6.69 million and $6.69 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.10% for the current quarter and 0.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.10% over the past 5 years.

AUMN Dividends

Golden Minerals Company is expected to release its next earnings report between February 16 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.60% with a share float percentage of 33.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Golden Minerals Company having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.03 million shares worth more than $2.6 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 4.7 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.03 million and represent 2.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.01% shares in the company for having 4.91 million shares of worth $2.01 million while later fund manager owns 4.47 million shares of worth $1.93 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.75% of company’s outstanding stock.