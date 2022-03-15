Why Should We Buy Titan International Inc. (TWI) Stock?

Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has a beta value of 2.42 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $791.49M, closed the last trade at $12.68 per share which meant it lost -$1.16 on the day or -8.38% during that session. The TWI stock price is -9.78% off its 52-week high price of $13.92 and 47.24% above the 52-week low of $6.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 503.49K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Titan International Inc. (TWI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.16.

Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) trade information

Sporting -8.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the TWI stock price touched $12.68 or saw a rise of 13.45%. Year-to-date, Titan International Inc. shares have moved 15.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) have changed 18.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -34.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -34.07% from current levels.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Titan International Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 73.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.47%, compared to 18.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 144.40% and 142.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $440.21 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $449.51 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $326.91 million and $403.52 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 34.70% for the current quarter and 11.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 179.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

TWI Dividends

Titan International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.80% with a share float percentage of 81.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Titan International Inc. having a total of 195 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.34 million shares worth more than $91.42 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 13.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MHR Fund Management, LLC, with the holding of over 8.01 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $87.73 million and represent 12.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.59% shares in the company for having 3.49 million shares of worth $24.02 million while later fund manager owns 1.43 million shares of worth $10.23 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.29% of company’s outstanding stock.