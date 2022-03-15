Why Should We Buy Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Stock?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has a beta value of 0.64 and has seen 1.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $656.52M, closed the recent trade at $3.12 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 3.48% during that session. The INO stock price is -246.47% off its 52-week high price of $10.81 and 11.54% above the 52-week low of $2.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.67 million shares.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) trade information

Sporting 3.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the INO stock price touched $3.12 or saw a rise of 9.83%. Year-to-date, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -39.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have changed -14.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 49.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.64.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 2.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -128.60% and -7.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -49.40%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.84 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $300k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $5.58 million and $371k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -49.10% for the current quarter and -19.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.60% over the past 5 years.

INO Dividends

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.99% with a share float percentage of 38.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 295 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 18.37 million shares worth more than $131.53 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 8.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.96 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $78.45 million and represent 5.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.28% shares in the company for having 6.9 million shares of worth $49.37 million while later fund manager owns 5.9 million shares of worth $42.21 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.80% of company’s outstanding stock.