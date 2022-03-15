Why Should Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Be In Your Portfolio?

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) has a beta value of -1.47 and has seen 0.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $146.67M, closed the recent trade at $5.81 per share which meant it gained $0.78 on the day or 15.51% during that session. The CODX stock price is -157.66% off its 52-week high price of $14.97 and 13.77% above the 52-week low of $5.01. The 3-month trading volume is 631.44K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) trade information

Sporting 15.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the CODX stock price touched $5.81 or saw a rise of 2.52%. Year-to-date, Co-Diagnostics Inc. shares have moved -43.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) have changed -28.65%.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Co-Diagnostics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -26.32%, compared to 4.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -73.30% and -38.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 32.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.91 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $27.14 million and $20.02 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -23.00% for the current quarter and 11.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 55.00% over the past 5 years.

CODX Dividends

Co-Diagnostics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 15 and November 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.39% with a share float percentage of 31.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Co-Diagnostics Inc. having a total of 102 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.8 million shares worth more than $17.49 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 0.75 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.34 million and represent 2.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.77% shares in the company for having 0.8 million shares of worth $7.79 million while later fund manager owns 0.38 million shares of worth $3.67 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.30% of company’s outstanding stock.