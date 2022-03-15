Why Invest In Uxin Limited (UXIN) Stock?

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) has a beta value of 0.52 and has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $268.93M, closed the last trade at $0.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -4.24% during that session. The UXIN stock price is -755.88% off its 52-week high price of $5.82 and -2.94% below the 52-week low of $0.70. The 3-month trading volume is 978.02K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Uxin Limited (UXIN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

Sporting -4.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the UXIN stock price touched $0.68 or saw a rise of 26.88%. Year-to-date, Uxin Limited shares have moved -56.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) have changed -42.37%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $41.36 while the price target rests at a high of $41.36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -5982.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5982.35% from current levels.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -78.75% over the past 6 months.

UXIN Dividends

Uxin Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on December 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.69% with a share float percentage of 51.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uxin Limited having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Warburg Pincus LLC with over 41.28 million shares worth more than $65.23 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Warburg Pincus LLC held 10.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, with the holding of over 11.44 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.08 million and represent 3.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.03% shares in the company for having 3.95 million shares of worth $8.73 million while later fund manager owns 0.68 million shares of worth $1.5 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.