Why Buy Stock In Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI)?

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 1.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $829.64M, closed the recent trade at $15.45 per share which meant it gained $2.06 on the day or 15.38% during that session. The HOLI stock price is -37.48% off its 52-week high price of $21.24 and 28.48% above the 52-week low of $11.05. The 3-month trading volume is 542.25K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) trade information

Sporting 15.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/14/22 when the HOLI stock price touched $15.45 or saw a fall of -0.19%. Year-to-date, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. shares have moved -4.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) have changed -5.77%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.63% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $20.50 while the price target rests at a high of $20.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -32.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -32.69% from the levels at last check today.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.60%, compared to 24.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.90%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 11.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.83%.

HOLI Dividends

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 2.39%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.92% with a share float percentage of 78.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. having a total of 127 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Davis Selected Advisers, LP with over 6.8 million shares worth more than $95.79 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Davis Selected Advisers, LP held 11.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the holding of over 4.45 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.62 million and represent 7.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Davis Global Fund and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.93% shares in the company for having 1.8 million shares of worth $35.84 million while later fund manager owns 1.33 million shares of worth $26.55 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.17% of company’s outstanding stock.